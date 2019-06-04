Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Pearl V. Roberts

Pearl V. Roberts, 97, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Eno Pointe Assisted Living. She was born in Granville Co., the daughter of the late Orin Judson Veasey and the late Susie Weaver Veasey. Ms. Roberts lived her life in Granville and Durham counties. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eural Lyon Roberts; and siblings, Grady Veasey, Ruthie Carpenter, Evelyn Mae Veasey, Thurston Veasey, Alvin Veasey and Cecil Veasey.



She loved to garden vegetables and flowers, she was always there to help out neighbors and friends.



Ms. Roberts is survived by her sister, Sue Steward of Durham and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bahama with Hospice Chaplin, Greg Bouck officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations can be made to Liberty Hospice, 3414 North Duke St, Ste 201 Durham, NC 27704.



Family would like to thank Liberty Hospice and Eno Pointe for their care.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 4, 2019