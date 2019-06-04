Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224

Pearl V. Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pearl V. Roberts Obituary
Pearl V. Roberts

Durham

Pearl V. Roberts, 97, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Eno Pointe Assisted Living. She was born in Granville Co., the daughter of the late Orin Judson Veasey and the late Susie Weaver Veasey. Ms. Roberts lived her life in Granville and Durham counties. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eural Lyon Roberts; and siblings, Grady Veasey, Ruthie Carpenter, Evelyn Mae Veasey, Thurston Veasey, Alvin Veasey and Cecil Veasey.

She loved to garden vegetables and flowers, she was always there to help out neighbors and friends.

Ms. Roberts is survived by her sister, Sue Steward of Durham and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bahama with Hospice Chaplin, Greg Bouck officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations can be made to Liberty Hospice, 3414 North Duke St, Ste 201 Durham, NC 27704.

Family would like to thank Liberty Hospice and Eno Pointe for their care.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now