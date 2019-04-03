Peggy Ann Grissom



Creedmoor



Peggy Ann Grissom, 80, a longtime resident of Granville County passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home.



She was born January 24, 1939 in Granville County, to the late Raymond Grissom and Lillie Hyde Grissom. She attended the New Birth Church of God in Creedmoor.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel in Creedmoor by Pastor Billy Davis. Burial will be in Creedmoor Cemetery.



Surviving are two sisters, Patsy Grissom Watkins and husband Robert of Clemons, Judy Grissom Watkins and husband Jack of Oxford; three nieces , Vickie Davis, Gail Kilman, Candace Pennell; two nephews, Bobby Watkins, Ray Watkins; seven great nephews and one great niece and a special friend, Johnny Bass.



Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor and at other times at the home of Judy and Jack Watkins.



Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.



Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Grissom Family. Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019