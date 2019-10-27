|
|
Peggy Farrell Barbee
June 14, 1933 - October 15, 2019
Durham
Peggy Farrell Barbee, 86, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Durham on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Chatham County on June 14, 1933 to the late Hal and Inez Farrell. Peggy graduated from Durham High School, and attended Greensboro School for Women, where she graduated with an associate degree in secretarial and accounting.
Peggy was a longtime member of the Bethany Joy Sunday school class at Yates Baptist Church in Durham. She was employed for 35 years at the American Tobacco company as a Financial Analyst in 1988 and was the last of 8 people to leave the company. After her many years of employment, she decided to retire and travel playing bridge. Peggy was the founder of ACBL 191 Bridge group of Durham. She was also a lifetime grandmaster with over 5,000 master points in Bridge.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Barbee. She is survived by her daughter, Luanne Rich, son Dale Barbee, three grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of whom live in North Carolina, and brought great joy to her later years. She brought love, and laughter through her beautiful smile that was very contagious and cared about each and every person.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Yates Baptist Church in Durham. Friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00AM Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Rev. Christopher Ingram and Rev. John Frederick will preside.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill RD., Durham, NC 27707. Also, Duke hospice care and .
The Barbee family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; Select obituaries
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 27, 2019