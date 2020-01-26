|
Peggy Barnes
Durham
Peggy Barnes, 90, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Otis Arnold Johnson and Florence Elizabeth Warren Johnson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Lee Barnes; son, Clifton Lee Barnes, Jr.; brother, Otis Arnold Johnson; and sisters, Hilda Johnson Moritz and Juanita Johnson Garner.
Peggy loved the Lord and was involved in Sunday school class at Grey Stone Church and formerly at Grace Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, reading and singing in the church choir. She was happiest when she was entertaining her family and enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by her daughter, Tricia Barnes Bell (Doug); sons, Timothy Lee Barnes (Rose), Gregory Warren Barnes, Kenneth Nance Barnes, Bradley Thomas Barnes; grandchildren, Kristen Bell Mercer (Joe), Kevin Bell, Liesal Barnes Miller (Jonathan), Ian Barnes (Danielle), Renner Vaughn (Alexandra), Megan Barnes Waldorf (Jon), Matthew Barnes, Jakob Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Landon and Anna Mercer, Kasen and Koen Miller.
A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to (P.O. Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090-6011).
