Peggy Gooch Poole
CLAYTON
Peggy (Gooch) Poole, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on September 21, 2019. She was born to the late Henry and Fadine Gooch on February 26, 1940 in Durham, NC where she was born and raised. Peggy graduated a year early from Durham High in 1957. She married her best friend, love of her life, and high school sweetheart Willie Poole on April 29, 1956. They just celebrated 63 years of marriage. Peggy was a Christian and loved the Lord. She read the Bible numerous times, often having discussions with Willie of her readings. She was an active member of Angier Ave Baptist Church for many years, serving as secretary of Sunday School and often volunteering with vacation bible school and working with the children. She enjoyed taking the kids to sing Christmas Carols during the holidays and taking part in other Children's events. Peggy and Willie relocated to Clayton NC in 2006 where she became a member of C3 Church. She volunteered with them as well. Peggy was highly respected by her colleagues at Duke where she was employed for 17 years serving as secretary for the hospital administrator. She was dedicated in everything she did. She was awarded the Honorable Wife Member of Air Defense Team for Voluntary and Faithful Service in the Ground Observer Corps. Alongside loving the Lord and Willie, she loved her family. She would brag about her family often showing pictures and sharing stories.
She is survived by her husband Willie Poole, sister Bobbie and husband John Haynes, daughter Gina and husband Cliff Wenn, daughter Kristen Weiss, granddaughter Erika Hanna, who she also mothered, and husband Robbie Hanna, granddaughter Laila and husband Rusty Lanicek, granddaughter Kareema Purmul, grandson Rahim Purmul, and granddaughters Britney and Sandy Rigsbee. She also leaves behind her beloved great grandchildren Colton, Jayden, Kaydence, Elaina, Ellie and Carter, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Peggy enjoyed the beach and the lake. Before getting sick you would find her at Lake Royale where she spent a lot of time riding on their pontoon boat, riding their golf cart, and playing "hand and foot" card game with her best friend Kat and late husband Thomas Timberlake. Peggy also enjoyed gardening. Her grandchildren cherish the memories of shucking corn and snapping snap beans. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting-making each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren something before her passing. In her Clayton home she loved feeding the geese and turtles with her grandchildren. Peggy tithed to the church as the Lord instructed. She also gave to numerous organizations including MADD, Humane Society, s, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Feed the Children, and others.
Peggy was a faithful and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and child of God. She will be greatly missed by her family and her memory will live on through her family.
Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other just as God also forgave you in Christ."
A special thank you to the team of caregivers at Amada and to the nurses at Hospice. Peggy loved her caregivers and looked forward to their visits.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Feed the Children at feedthechildren.org, or 's at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 24, 2019