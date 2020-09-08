Peggy Louise Dennis



Durham



Mrs. Peggy Louise Shaw Dennis, 91, of Appomattox, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of Patrick Dennis. Peggy was born in Statesville, NC on July 5, 1929. She was 1 of 7 children born to John and Mattie Shaw.



Peggy was a banker during her employed years but quickly gave that up when her grandsons came along. Then she loved her role as Nana. Peggy and Pat faithfully attended Gospel Center for many years.



In addition to her husband Patrick Bryant Dennis, and sister Rona S. Bailey, she is survived by her daughter Dianne D. Moody and husband, David S. Moody, Jr. Patrick David Moody (predeceased grandson) and wife Leslie Moody; grandson Bryan A. Moody and wife Angel Moody; great-grandchildren, Embri Danielle Moody, Elaina Ashley Moody, Bryson David Moody, Declan Patrick Moody, and Cameron Mitchell, and nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Reverend Johnny Gordon. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Brothers In Arms (a non-profit organization founded by her grandson, Patrick Moody) at P.O. Box 1656 Rustberg, VA 24588.



