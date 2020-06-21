Peggy Lee Springer Hartung
Peggy Lee Springer Hartung

Durham

Peggy Lee Springer Hartung, 84, died at home on Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by her beloved husband and her family. The oldest of three children, Peggy was born to the late Mary Anderson Springer and Russell Springer. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ann Williams.

Peggy was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania where she met Philip Hartung in the seventh grade. They were married in 1956 and moved to Durham, NC in 1966. Peggy's life centered around her faith, family and music. She and Phil were active members at Grey Stone Baptist Church for over 42 years in which she was an accomplished pianist and organist. Peggy touched many lives with her music, letters of encouragement, genuine love for others and her living example of unwavering faith.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Philip; children, Debra Jackson (Randy), Steve Hartung (Deborah) and Lori Howard; sister, Judy Twigg (Daniel); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all chapel services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home. A private burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to the Bible Broadcast Network. Mail to BBN: PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
