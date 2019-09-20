|
|
Peggy Rogers Ferrell
Durham
Peggy Rogers Ferrell, 85, went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Henry Morris and Elsie McGhee Rogers and husband, James Odell Ferrell.
A lifelong Durham resident, Peggy lived most of her life in the Sherron Acres community and was a long time member of Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church. Her sweet spirit was evident even in her long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She loved her family, southern gospel music, singing, taking care of laundry, serving in her church, Bojangle's and ice cream.
She lives a legacy of love to her sons Tracy (Deborah) and Brent (Wanda); grandchildren Chad, Clint (Nicole), Brooke (Joe), and Peyton; great grandchildren Colton, Gavin and Blake.
Service will be conducted at First Baptist Church Butner on Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 pm. Visitation following service. Donations may be directed to Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church or First Baptist Church Butner 200 West D Street Butner, NC 27509. Special thanks to Franklin Manor in Youngsville for the loving care provided Peggy for the past 4 years.
Published in HeraldSun from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019