Peggy Simpson
1935 - 2020
Peggy Joyce Gentry Simpson

March 1, 1935 - June 26, 2020

Rougemont

Peggy Joyce Gentry Simpson, age 85, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Person County to the late Charles Floyd Gentry, Sr. and Mable Nichols Gentry. Mrs. Simpson was preceded in death by her two sons: David and Mike Frazier; her two brothers: Lucius Gentry and Charles F. Gentry, Jr.; her four sisters: Bobby Clayton, Addie Lou Havner, Mary Earl Oakley, and Edna Hicks. Peggy was a member of Red Mountain Baptist Church. She was a retired school bus driver from the Durham County Public Schools System. She loved cooking for her family and everyone was welcomed to her table. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her three children: Mark Frazier and Melody Myers, both of Rougemont, and Ramona Brogden of Stem; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and her sister, Babs Clayton of Rougemont.

The family will be receiving friends and family at her home located at 56 Winchester Road.

The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Red Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Dave Pryor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Red Mountain Baptist Church
