|
|
Mrs. Peggy Jean McAdoo Whitted
February 23, 1936-November 11, 2019
Efland
Mrs. Peggy Jean McAdoo Whitted age 83 of 321 Greenstead Ln. transitioned
On November 11, 2019 at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC. She was the
Daughter of Mr. Daniel Thomas McAdoo and Mrs. Mary Allison McAdoo both now
Deceased. She was a 1954 graduate of Central High School in Hillsborough, NC. Mrs. Whitted retired from the Orange County School System with over 36 years of service. She is a member of Gaines Chapel AME Church.
Mrs. Whitted was preceded in death by her parents and her two siblings, Mr. Julius L. McAdoo and Mrs. Margie M. Crawford.
Her life and legacy will be forever cherished by her loving husband of the home, Mr. George Edward Whitted, two daughters, Mrs. Sharon Whitted Bason (Earnest) and Ms. Krystal Whitted and one sister-in-law, Mrs. Frances McAdoo.
The body of Mrs. Whitted can be viewed at Sharpe Funeral Home on Thursday November 14, from 1 to 9pm. The family will greet visitors at the home and at Gaines Chapel AME church on Friday November 15th from 12 to 1:00pm prior to the homegoing services starting at 1:00pm. The burial will be in the Gaines Memorial Gardens.
Sharpe Funeral Home has the pleasure of serving the Whitted family.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 15, 2019