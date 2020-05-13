Mr. Percy A. Joyner
Our Patriarch, Percy Joyner entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the evening. His earthly journey focused on God, family and being a provider. A retiree of North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug Company, 53 year member of Russell Memorial CME Church, lifelong member of the NAACP characterizes his serving and employment. He was married to the late Dorothy P. Joyner for 62 years and together they parented 5 daughters. He was a man of integrity with a keen intellect and infectious sense of humor. His legacy of serving God, voting, and family values will be continued by his daughters: Evelyn P. Hill, Dr. Phyllis Joyner, Janie McMillan (Ronald), Mary Joyner Jones, Pamela Joyner; Grandchildren: Tonja Wall, Kevin Wall, Jr. (Petrina), Dr. Shajuana McMillan, Mario Joyner, Dakya Sims, William Beverly, II (Michelle),Shalese McMillan Pugh (Joshua), James Jones, IV (Priscilla) and Jamar Jones; Great Grandchildren: April Wall, Mia Joyner, Myles Joyner, JaBron Jones, Major Jones and Karter Jones, Kevin Wall, Jr,. Amaya Wall, Kylar Wall and Kyson Wall; Great Great Granddaughter Cyniah Davis; brother: John Joyner (Catherine), and sister Yvonne Blanchard, and many nieces and nephews. The family is appreciative of the support from Family, Russell Memorial CME Church, Pastor, Jerry Christian, Jr., the Durham Community, Organizational members, Marian Cheek Jackson Center, Classmates and Friends. The family is assisted by Burthey Funeral Service in Durham, and services can be viewed online via www.burtheyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 13, 2020.