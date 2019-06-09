Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Perkey MacDonnell

Perkey MacDonnell Obituary
Perkey MacDonnell

Durham

Perkey MacDonnell, 85, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Trenton, NJ to the late Viola Newberry Liner. In addition to her mother, she was also predeceased by her son, Kenneth Conklin.

Mrs. MacDonnell is survived by her husband, Ralph MacDonnell; daughters, Darlene Goldman, Christine Belden; sons, Mark Conklin, Wayne Conklin, Denny Conklin; step-daughter, Beth MacDonnell; and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Mrs. MacDonnell was a longtime member of American Legion Post 7 Ladies Auxiliary, Women of the Moose and the Gold Leaf Sam's Camping Club.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 12th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 9, 2019
