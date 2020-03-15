|
|
Pete Bedick
Durham
Peter George Bedick, 71, an accomplished artist, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.
Born March 29, 1948 in Sewickley, PA, son of the late John and Evelyn Bedick, he was a graduate of Moon Township High School in Moon Township, PA and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA where he earned his degree in Illustration.
Pete served in the US Navy with jobs spanning surveying, aviation, and jet mechanics. He went on to hold several medical illustration positions with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill including the UNC School of Medicine, Hunter Barnett Learning Resource Center, and UNC School of Dentistry, assisting in the publication of two books for reconstructive mouth surgery and Spina bifida. He was also the owner of Middlehouse Graphics and an employee of DAC for a number of years.
He was a true renaissance man and a dedicated family man. He was an outdoorsman with a love for nature, with special interest in history, art, poetry, sports, and an enthusiastic Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Pete is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jan Rippey Bedick; daughters, Kelli Bedick Cotter and husband Billy, Jessica Bedick Bollinger and husband David; grandchildren, Christopher and Kayla; son, Jacob Bedick; grandchildren, Alycia, Arianna, and Camren; and siblings, Jon Bedick, Suzanne Bedick, Cathy Buschmire, Bob Bedick, Debbie Riner, Michael Bedick, Jimmy Bedick, Lori Butler, and Cheryl Keafer. Pete is predeceased by his siblings, Mary Goodman and Thomas Michael Bedick.
A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2020