Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

Peter George Bedick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter George Bedick Obituary
Pete Bedick

Durham

Peter George Bedick, 71, an accomplished artist, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.

Born March 29, 1948 in Sewickley, PA, son of the late John and Evelyn Bedick, he was a graduate of Moon Township High School in Moon Township, PA and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA where he earned his degree in Illustration.

Pete served in the US Navy with jobs spanning surveying, aviation, and jet mechanics. He went on to hold several medical illustration positions with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill including the UNC School of Medicine, Hunter Barnett Learning Resource Center, and UNC School of Dentistry, assisting in the publication of two books for reconstructive mouth surgery and Spina bifida. He was also the owner of Middlehouse Graphics and an employee of DAC for a number of years.

He was a true renaissance man and a dedicated family man. He was an outdoorsman with a love for nature, with special interest in history, art, poetry, sports, and an enthusiastic Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Pete is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jan Rippey Bedick; daughters, Kelli Bedick Cotter and husband Billy, Jessica Bedick Bollinger and husband David; grandchildren, Christopher and Kayla; son, Jacob Bedick; grandchildren, Alycia, Arianna, and Camren; and siblings, Jon Bedick, Suzanne Bedick, Cathy Buschmire, Bob Bedick, Debbie Riner, Michael Bedick, Jimmy Bedick, Lori Butler, and Cheryl Keafer. Pete is predeceased by his siblings, Mary Goodman and Thomas Michael Bedick.

A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -