Peter Mark Morton
Durham
Peter Mark Morton, 53, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Durham, Peter was a graduate of Northern High School, class of 1985. After high school, he went on to graduate from Appalachian State University. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Durham Jaycees. Peter was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed gardening and water skiing.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Lisa Broadway Morton; son, Matthew Mark Morton; daughter, Grace Anne Morton; parents, Parker and B.J. Morton; brother and sister-in law, Andy and Anne Morton; along with many family members and friends who loved him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Mark Mofield officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 24 at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least six feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church – Temple Home, 2121 Umstead Road, Durham, NC 27712 (www.tbcdurham.org/giving/
) or to a charity of your choice
.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.