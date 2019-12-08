Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
Durham, NC
View Map

Peter Sedlak


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Sedlak Obituary
Peter Paul Sedlak

July 31, 1931 - December 5, 2019

Durham

Peter Paul Sedlak died December 5, 2019. Peter was born in Glen Cove, NY on July 31, 1931 to the late Steven and Mary Sedlak. Peter lived in Locust Valley, NY until 2014 when he moved to Durham, NC.

Peter was a 1949 graduate of Glen Cove High School. On November 25,1951 he married Dorothy Sumcizk. Dorothy and Peter remained married for 67 years. During their marriage they enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii.

Peter was a partner at M & A Landscape. Peter had a great commitment to the community. For 63 years, he was a member of the Engine 1 Company, Locust Valley Fire Department. He was an adult volunteer with the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, accompanying campers to summer trips to the Pratt Camp in Canada. For over two decades, Peter was a volunteer in the surgical waiting room at St Frances Hospital. Peter was an avid outdoorsman. He made many lifelong friendships through his membership in the Bayville Sportsman Club.

Peter is preceded in death by Dorothy and his son, Jerry. He is survived by his daughter (Deb Sedlak), son-in-law (Richard Clements), and daughter- in- law (Jody Sedlak). Peter is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great granddaughters.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Durham, NC. Following the mass, the family will receive guests at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Locust Valley Fire Department, 228 Buckram Road, Locust Valley, NY 11560. Arrangements for the Sedlak family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Services. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -