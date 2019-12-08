|
|
Peter Paul Sedlak
July 31, 1931 - December 5, 2019
Durham
Peter Paul Sedlak died December 5, 2019. Peter was born in Glen Cove, NY on July 31, 1931 to the late Steven and Mary Sedlak. Peter lived in Locust Valley, NY until 2014 when he moved to Durham, NC.
Peter was a 1949 graduate of Glen Cove High School. On November 25,1951 he married Dorothy Sumcizk. Dorothy and Peter remained married for 67 years. During their marriage they enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii.
Peter was a partner at M & A Landscape. Peter had a great commitment to the community. For 63 years, he was a member of the Engine 1 Company, Locust Valley Fire Department. He was an adult volunteer with the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club, accompanying campers to summer trips to the Pratt Camp in Canada. For over two decades, Peter was a volunteer in the surgical waiting room at St Frances Hospital. Peter was an avid outdoorsman. He made many lifelong friendships through his membership in the Bayville Sportsman Club.
Peter is preceded in death by Dorothy and his son, Jerry. He is survived by his daughter (Deb Sedlak), son-in-law (Richard Clements), and daughter- in- law (Jody Sedlak). Peter is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great granddaughters.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Infant Catholic Church, Durham, NC. Following the mass, the family will receive guests at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Locust Valley Fire Department, 228 Buckram Road, Locust Valley, NY 11560. Arrangements for the Sedlak family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Services. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 8, 2019