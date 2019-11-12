|
|
Phillip Maurice Agerston
June 27, 1958 - November 6, 2019
Durham
Phillip Maurice Agerston, age 61, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Road, Durham, North Carolina 27704.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Phyllis Agerston; son, Cameron Agerston; mother, Margaret Page; sister, Robin Brown; two brothers, Andrew Agerston (Patricia) and Christopher Agerston (Roxanne); sister-in-law, Joyce Agerston; and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of Phillip's life will be held at Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace, 2722 E. Main Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27703 on Wednesday, November 13th; Family Visitation at 11:30 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon, with Bishop Marion Wright, Sr. delivering the eulogy.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 12, 2019