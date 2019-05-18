Home

Westminster Presbyterian Chr
3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
3639 Old Chapel Hill Road,
Durham, NC
Phillip Parks


Phillip Parks Obituary
Phillip Haddon Parks

November 11, 1938 - May 16, 2019

Durham, NC

Phillip Haddon Parks passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Hock Family Pavilion. Phil grew up in Winston Salem, NC, where he graduated from Reynolds High School. He then went to The Citadel for 2 years then graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1962. Phil was a Manufacturers Sales Executive for over 40 years in the office furniture business. Phil is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lynn Lyon Parks, his daughters, Jennifer Parks Craven and Kristin Parks, his son, Gregory Haddon Parks (Christine), and his 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepson,

Chris Chambers, and brother-in-law Frank Lyon. If you wish to make a gift, please donate in lieu of flowers to either Duke Cancer Institute via Duke Cancer Fund or Duke Home Healthcare and Hospice at 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704. The family will host a service on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at 11:00am at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707.
Published in HeraldSun on May 18, 2019
