Phillip Ray "Peanut" Jones Jr.
2001 - 2020
Rhillip Ray "Peanut"

Jones, Jr.

April 11, 2001 - June 21, 2020

Funeral services for Phillp Ray "Peanut" Jones, Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Sat., June 27, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road. Family visitation, 1 hour prior to service.

Public viewing, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. today at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
12:00 - 04:30 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
