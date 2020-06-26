Rhillip Ray "Peanut"
Jones, Jr.
April 11, 2001 - June 21, 2020
Funeral services for Phillp Ray "Peanut" Jones, Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Sat., June 27, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road. Family visitation, 1 hour prior to service.
Public viewing, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. today at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.