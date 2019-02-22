|
Phillip Wayne Crabtree
Durham
Mr. Phillip Wayne Crabtree "Cabbage", 76, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Mr. Crabtree was born October 16, 1942 to the late Alvis and Beatrice Crabtree in Durham, NC. Phillip is a former member of Church of Christ and a member of the American Legion. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Tank Division.
Mr. Crabtree is survived by his daughter, Sandra Medlin (Patrick) of Summerfield, NC; brother, Alvis Thomas Crabtree of Reidsville, NC; sisters, Emma "Jean" Crabtree Marlowe (John, Jr.) and Edna Ann Carden of Durham, NC; granddaughter, Savannah Medlin.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Truhe. Pallbearers will be John Marlowe, III., John Marlowe, Jr., Michael Steven Marlowe, Douglas Wayne Marlowe, and Patrick Medlin.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 22, 2019