Phuong H. Bang



Durham



Phuong H. Bang, 90, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born August 16, 1928 in Hai-Phong, Vietnam to the late Sanh Giai Tran and Lan Thieu Luu.



In addition to her parents, Ms. Bang is predeceased by her husband, Banh A. Bang. She is survived by her children, James Bang, Jenna Bang, Huy Bang, Kitty Law (Howard), June Tong, Jenny L. Bang (John Le), Steve Bang (Liu), Wayne Bang (Suzette Allen); grandchildren, Kevin Tran (Traci), Gina Tong (Jason Majors), Mindy Tran, Andy Tong, Angel Stephenson, Davis Bang, Peri Law, Alan Tong, Alexander Bang, Ken Bang; great-grandchildren, Hailey Tran, Aubrey Majors. She will always be remembered as a very caring and loving mother and grandmother.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 18th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on in the Clements Funeral Chapel with Pastor John Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Bang Family. Please mail contributions to Jenny Bang: 2309 Oakhurst Trail, Hillsborough, NC 27278.



Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 18, 2019