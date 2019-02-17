Phyllis Bloechl Brustad



May 5, 1929 - February 9, 2019



Durham



Phyllis Bloechl Brustad, 89, of Durham, NC formerly of Oshkosh Wisconsin, and at Carillon Assisted Living, Fuquay Varina, NC where she lived.



Phyllis worked supporting her husband of 64 years, by raising 10 children, all of which she claimed were her pride and joy. Before her children, she worked as a nurse. When she retired she volunteered her time in Leesburg Florida, where she lived for 10 years and in Durham NC. She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Durham, NC.



Survivors include her much loved children; Denise Cooper (Rick), Peggy Styron (Glenn), Gregory Brustad (Angela), Thomas Brustad (Judy), Mary Spatt (Andrew), Jeanne Culton (Alan), Janette George (Oth), Patricia Martin (Floyd), Eric Brustad (Donna); 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister Genevieve Troxell of Chicago, Illinois. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Hurley, her daughter Lynn and granddaughter Maria.



A Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 1001 Mason Road, Durham, NC on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Inurnment will be after Mass in the church cemetery. A reception of family and friends will follow the burial rites. The Rev. Fr. Thanh Nguyen will be officiating. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 17, 2019