Phyllis Griffis King
Durham
Phyllis Griffis King, 69, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home in Hillsborough. She was born in Oxford, the daughter of the late Norwood Coffield Griffis and Ruby Grissom Griffis.
Ms. King was a retired Nurse. She was an avid scuba diver and golfer. She was an animal lover, had a passion for cooking and listening to music, and she was a licensed bartender.
Ms. King is survived by her daughter, Courtney King Smith (Don); son, William King (Jessica); grandchildren, Logan Byrd, Bryce Smith, London King; brother, John Griffis (Tammy); and sister, Faye Rhodes (Tony).
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. on Saturday, August 15th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.