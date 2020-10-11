Phyllis Kessler

Phyllis M. Kessler



August 29, 1937 - September 20, 2020



Chapel Hill



Phyllis Manning Kessler, 83, passed away on September 29, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC. Phyllis was born in Chicago, IL on August 29, 1937.



Phyllis earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago. She worked as a Teacher Assistant for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools for over 30 years including many years at Seawell Elementary School. She enjoyed volunteering, the arts and nature. She walked daily and loved to laugh with friends and family.



She is survived by her sister, Betty Newbart, her brother, Burt Manning; her children, Karen, Warren and his wife Traci, Rob and his wife Kelly; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Julian.



