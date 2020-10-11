1/1
Phyllis Kessler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis M. Kessler

August 29, 1937 - September 20, 2020

Chapel Hill

Phyllis Manning Kessler, 83, passed away on September 29, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC. Phyllis was born in Chicago, IL on August 29, 1937.

Phyllis earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago. She worked as a Teacher Assistant for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools for over 30 years including many years at Seawell Elementary School. She enjoyed volunteering, the arts and nature. She walked daily and loved to laugh with friends and family.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Newbart, her brother, Burt Manning; her children, Karen, Warren and his wife Traci, Rob and his wife Kelly; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Julian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved