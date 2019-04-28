|
|
Quince Worrell, Jr
Durham
Quince Worrell, Jr., passed away on Monday, April 22nd. He was 91 years old. He was born in Durham NC, to the late Quince Worrell Sr and Lillian Greenhill Worrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife Betty C. Worrell.
He was proud to serve in the Navy. He retired from IBM. After retiring he worked part-time at Measurements Inc. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing his vegetables with family and friends.
He is survived by his son Tommy Worrell (Sandi), grandson Chad, and sisters Ruth Smith and Caroline Sykes.
A private family graveside service will be held at a future date.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 28, 2019