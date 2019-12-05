|
Mr. Quinton Terrance Perkins
December 6, 1965 - November 26, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mr. Quinton Terrance Perkins, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Duke University Hospital is being announced by his parents, Reverend and Mrs. George and Goldie Perkins of Atlanta, Georgia. Quinton was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 6, 1965. He was educated in the Atlanta Public School System attending Lenora P. Miles Elementary School and Charles L. Harper High School. Recently, Quinton relocated from Atlanta to Durham, NC in a quest for improved health care but unfortunately his health began to decline over the last few months. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard R. and Cornelia B. Herndon, and Willie and Emma Perkins. He is survived by his parents, Rev. George Perkins and Goldie H. Perkins; his brothers, George H. Perkins(Lavinia) and Michael A. Perkins(Anita); his nieces, Natalie L. Perkins and Gabrielle C. Perkins; his nephews, Aaron M. Perkins and Benjamin H. Perkins; and a host of other family members and friends. A service will be held at Burthey Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707 on Saturday, December 7 at 1:00pm. Family visitation will be at 12:00pm. Mr. Quinton Terrance Perkins will be laid to rest in Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville Street, Durham North Carolina. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Quinton's memory to SEEDS NC, 706 Gilbert Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701, www.seedsnc.org, and Meals on Wheels Durham, 2522 Ross Road, Durham, North Carolina 27703. www/mowdurham.org.
