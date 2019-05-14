Rachel Ervin

May 19, 1930 - May 2, 2019



Durham



Rachel Ervin, 88, of Durham, finished her earthly journey on May 2, 2019 after a year of declining health. Rachel will be remembered as an equally caring and joyful person who strived to live life to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same.



Rachel was born in Jonesboro, NC, in Lee County, on May 19, 1930. She was the ninth of ten children born to her late parents, John Edgar Thomas and Tula Walker Thomas. Even in her early teen years, she had an outgoing and adventurous personality. Her father was a tobacco farmer and Rachel would often drive him with a load of tobacco to markets in NC and SC. These experiences helped create her ongoing enjoyment of travel and meeting people.



After she was graduated from Jonesboro high school, she attended Louisburg College. Her entire adult life was spent in Durham where her first professional job was a dental assistant to the late Dr. Clell Caldwell. This work relationship eventually grew to a mutual love which led to their marriage in 1953. Her second and longest career was in Cosmetology. After she earned a degree in Cosmetology, her entrepreneurship led her to open the Guess Road Beauty Salon which she owned and operated for 25 years. The Salon also served as a social gathering place for many Durham women and Rachel made longtime friends with many of her clients, women and men alike. Rachel remained a faithful steward of the cosmetology profession until the last few weeks of her life. She steadfastly refused to open her door to go anywhere or greet anyone until she had every hair on her head in place and put on her makeup.



A few years before Rachel retired, she met the second love of her life, Gene Ervin and they were married in 1986. Several interests that Rachel and Gene shared were watching the Duke Blue Devils basketball games and spending time at the S.C. coast. Rachel became a diehard Blue Devils fan and never missed a game either watching from inside Cameron Indoor Stadium or on TV. At the coast, Rachel enjoyed fishing and sea-shelling as well as having cook-outs with friends she made while spending summers at their beach place.



Rachel continued to enjoy a full and active life following her retirement. Some of her favorite activities were eating out with friends, traveling with church groups, and playing cards until late into the night. She also enjoyed spending time with the younger members of her family, passionately cheering them on at their games and regularly talking with them, seeking out the news in their lives.



Rachel's faith was of utmost importance to her and she thought of her church friends as family. She always considered herself to be her brothers' and sisters' keeper, and caringly supported others in many special ways. For decades, her legendary cakes were enjoyed by family members and friends alike and she prepared entire meals to help those in need as well as helping with church dinners and fundraising events. Rachel would also use her abundant energy to provide transportation for anyone who needed it. She would often be seen driving people to church, doctor appointments, parties, or shopping, providing a constant smile and a frequent laugh in addition to a ride.In addition to her parents,



Rachel was preceded in death by her husbands Dr. Clell S. Caldwell and Gene Ervin, her son Clell S. Caldwell Jr., and seven siblings: sisters Lula Mae McKenzie, Edna Alexander, Jean Andrews, and Thelma Coleman and brothers Walker Thomas, Sam Thomas and Marvin Thomas.



Rachel's surviving family includes a brother, Joe Thomas and a sister, Rebecca Mansfield, both of Sanford, six nieces, nine nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Also left behind are her step-children, Nikki Caldwell Hamm (Doc), Lynn Caldwell Airheart of Wilmington, Larry Ervin (Kathy) and Michael Ervin (Terry), both of Durham. The family appreciates the thoughtful care given by her nurse, Nellie Bullock and neighbor friend, Russ Comer.



A memorial service for Rachel will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 2pm at Immanuel Baptist C Church, 3601 Hillandale Rd. in Durham. A reception will follow the service. Those wishing to honor Rachel's life are invited to make donations in her memory to one of the following: Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Hillandale Rd., Durham, NC, or Habitat for Humanity Gift from the Heart, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709. Published in HeraldSun on May 14, 2019