Ralph Lee Rogers, Jr.
January 24, 1947 - June 22, 2020
Durham
Funeral services for Ralph Lee Rogers, Jr. will be held at Noon Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road. Family visitation, 30 minutes prior to service.
Public viewing, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
January 24, 1947 - June 22, 2020
Durham
Funeral services for Ralph Lee Rogers, Jr. will be held at Noon Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road. Family visitation, 30 minutes prior to service.
Public viewing, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.