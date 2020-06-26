Ralph Lee Rogers Jr.
1947 - 2020
Ralph Lee Rogers, Jr.

January 24, 1947 - June 22, 2020

Durham

Funeral services for Ralph Lee Rogers, Jr. will be held at Noon Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church, 128 E. Cornwallis Road. Family visitation, 30 minutes prior to service.

Public viewing, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
