Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300

Ralph Moon


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Moon Obituary
Ralph James Moon

June 3, 1948 - December 26, 2019

Mebane

After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Ralph James Moon, 71, of Mebane, NC passed away on December 25th, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 3rd, 1948, in Chenango County, NY, a son of surviving Ralph Austin Moon and the late Doris Mercer Jones.

He leaves behind his loving wife Grace Moon; their children, Jeffrey (Patricia), Lisa (Ernest) Lacks, Jason (Bonita), nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his brother Douglas (Deborah) and sister Sharon Curry.

Ralph was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his family and embraced every moment with them. He had an acute awareness of the importance of a life lived with the ones you love over any material possession. Ralph was the owner Moon's Flooring.

He loved his role as Grandpa, having parties in his backyard, his remote, and going shirtless.

Ralph will be forever remembered for always being a winner, his outrageous humor, and a big heart which yielded unconditional love, generosity, and kindness.

A Celebration of Life in remembering and honoring Ralph will be held all day on Saturday, March 21st 2020, at 500 Hoover Road Mebane, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -