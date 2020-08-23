Ralph Peele Rogers, Jr.
May 5, 1925 - August 17, 2020
Durham
Ralph was born May 5, 1925 in Durham, N.C. He passed away peacefully on August 17 under the excellent care of Duke Regional Hospital. He attended Durham Public Schools and graduated from Durham High School in the Class of 1943. Ralph graduated from Duke University (Class of 1945) and UNC School of Pharmacy (Class of 1949). He operated Rogers Drug Co. in downtown Durham along with his father until 1962. Ralph was one of the founders of North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug Co. in 1952 and became Executive Vice President and CEO of that company in 1962 and served until his retirement in 1988.
He was active in a number of civic and professional organizations and served as Chairman, President or Board Member of most all of them including the Durham County Board of Health, Durham Merchants Association, Durham County Mental Health Advisory Board, Methodist Retirement Homes, Pharmacy Foundation of North Carolina (now the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Foundation), Federal Wholesale Druggists Association of the United States and Canada and The National Wholesale Druggists Association. He was a lifelong active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Durham Rotary Club since 1949. Ralph was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He was proud of Durham history and his photo collection of the development of downtown from the early 1950s to 1990 is archived at The Durham County Library.
Ralph is survived by his devoted Wife of 72 years Elizabeth Stutts Rogers of Durham, NC, his son DeWitt Ralph Rogers (Claire) Atlanta, GA and his daughter Jean Rogers Flowers (George) Columbus, GA. His Grandchildren are: DeWitt Ralph Rogers Jr. (Meagan) Savannah, GA, Elizabeth Lee Rogers (Atlanta, GA), Laura Alice Rogers (Atlanta, GA), Elizabeth Elaine Flowers Fober (Jason) Columbus, GA, Robert McCreery Flowers II (Kathryn) Columbia, SC, and George Ginn Flowers, Jr. (Hannah) Greenville, SC. His Great Grandchildren are: Virginia Elaine Flowers (Columbia, SC), Anna Kathryn Flowers (Columbia, SC), Jacob Colt Fober (Columbus, GA). He is also survived by his nieces Sally Millar Mason and son Robert, Patsy Millar Myers (Marti) and son Joshua and Ralph's cousin Sarah Wray Rogers (Durham).
Ralph was the son of the late Ralph Peele and Lucile (Swaringen) Rogers. He was predeceased by his sister Betsy Rogers Millar (Jack) and brother J. Clinton Rogers (Betty) and their sons: Clint, Josh and Ralph. Surviving Clinton and Betty are grandchildren Sarah Martin and Daniel Scott Rogers and their mother, Ann Marie Rogers.
The Rogers family is grateful to his long-time devoted caregivers: Valerie Hawkins, Greg Moore, Nora Norrells, Jocelyn Ormond, and Rodney Strong.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Mr. Rogers' memory to: Senior PharmAssist: 406 Rigsbee Ave Ste 201, Durham, NC 27701-2186; Trinity United Methodist Church: 215 North Church Street, Durham, NC 27701; Sarah P. Duke Gardens: 420 Anderson St., Duke University Box 90341, Durham, NC 27708-0341; UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Foundation: 194 Finley Course Rd, Ste 106, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
A private burial service was held on August 20 at Maplewood Cemetery.
The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
