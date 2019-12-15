|
Ramona Louise Allen DeLong
Durham
Mrs. Ramona Louise Allen DeLong, 87, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Mrs. DeLong was born on July 22, 1932 to William and Ola Mae Allen in Salisbury, NC. She retired from IBM as a computer specialist. Ramona has lived in Durham since 1951 and was a member of Sherron Acres Free Will Baptist Church for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her family and always attended her grandchildren's sporting events or musical performances. She enjoyed the beach and traveling with her friend Naomi Bowen. Ramona will be remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. DeLong was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ola Mae Allen; her husband, John Guy "June Bug" DeLong; daughter-in-law, Nancy Bowen DeLong; son, James S. DeLong; daughter, Elaine Kelly; and four brothers. She is survived by her sons, John D. DeLong (Becky), and Guy R. DeLong; son-in-law, Mike Kelly; sister, Martha Allen; 8 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Daniel Gregory. Pallbearers will be Chip Hinesley, Gary Champion, Kenneth Inscoe, Richard Reynolds, Tom Bowen, Caleb Strausbaugh, and Honorary Dylan Matthews. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice at 3301 Benson Dr., Suite 222, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Published in HeraldSun from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019