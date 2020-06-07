Randie Phillips
1942 - 2020
Randie Hart Phillips

Dec 2, 1942-May 23, 2020

Durham, NC

Randie, 77, passed away on May 23rd in S.C. with her children by her side. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She leaves behind her children; Edward Christmas IV, Sherri & Mike Charpi, Tracy & Rodney Day, Kenny Phillips Jr., Michelle Phillips. Grandchildren; Edward Christmas V, Jaxson Christmas, Philip Day, Noah Phillips & a great-grandchild Shaylen Christmas, a brother Tony Hart & a niece Shannon Wilkinson. She worked at Wrights Machinery, Northern Telecom & EPA.

Funeral Services will be held on June 10th, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Clements Funeral Services 1105 Broad St. Durham, NC 27705

In lieu of flowers, send to H.F. Help No Kill Rescue PO Box 90 Ladson, SC 29456

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
