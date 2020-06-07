Randie Hart Phillips



Dec 2, 1942-May 23, 2020



Durham, NC



Randie, 77, passed away on May 23rd in S.C. with her children by her side. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She leaves behind her children; Edward Christmas IV, Sherri & Mike Charpi, Tracy & Rodney Day, Kenny Phillips Jr., Michelle Phillips. Grandchildren; Edward Christmas V, Jaxson Christmas, Philip Day, Noah Phillips & a great-grandchild Shaylen Christmas, a brother Tony Hart & a niece Shannon Wilkinson. She worked at Wrights Machinery, Northern Telecom & EPA.



Funeral Services will be held on June 10th, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Clements Funeral Services 1105 Broad St. Durham, NC 27705



In lieu of flowers, send to H.F. Help No Kill Rescue PO Box 90 Ladson, SC 29456



