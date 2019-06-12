Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Markham Memorial Gardens

Randy Lloyd


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randy Lloyd Obituary
Randy Williams Lloyd

January 1, 1948 - June 9, 2019

Roxboro

ROXBORO: Randy Lloyd, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home in Roxboro. He was born in Orange County, NC to the late Brodie and Kathleen Williams Lloyd. Mr. Lloyd was also preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Lloyd Alexander.

Mr. Lloyd was a U.S. Army and Navy veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Timberlake. Mr. Lloyd loved to hunt and was an avid UNC Tar Heel fan.

Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 34 years, Wanda "Kay" Lloyd; son, Joshua Ryan Lloyd; sister, Diane Remington; brother, B.H. Lloyd, Jr.; and grandchildren, Dylan Harris, Evan Alexander, A.J. Alexander, Jake Alexander, Avery Lloyd, Austyn Emmanuel, and Ada'lynn Lloyd. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and will be missed dearly by all who loved him.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14th at Markham Memorial Gardens with Pastor Phillip Adams officiating.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 12, 2019
