Services Eakes Funeral Home 834 North Main Street Creedmoor , NC 27522 (919) 528-2323 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM Bible Baptist Church Creedmoor , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bible Baptist Church Ray Fletcher Sherron

October 9, 1947 - June 24, 2019



Creedmoor/Wake County



Ray Fletcher Sherron, 71, a lifetime resident of Creedmoor passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.



He was born in Granville County on October 9, 1947 to the late Ray Allen and Effie Fletcher Sherron. He is survived by a son, Tommy Sherron of the home. Ray was married to Emma B. Sherron who preceded him in death in 2017. Surviving are his sisters, Ellen S. Poe (Alex), Janice S. Rogers (Chuck) and Mary S. Carper (Chuck).



Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday June 29, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church by Rev. Greg Allison. Burial with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be held in the Sherron Family Cemetery, Will Suitt Rd., Creedmoor, NC.



Ray retired from Liggett & Myers in 1999 after 30 years of service. He then retired from Altec after ten years of service. Ray was drafted to the Army one month out of high School in 1966 and proudly served his Country during the Vietnam War. He was Honorably discharged in 1969. He was a member of the National Guard from 1969 – 1983, a member of the American Legion, VFW, was a Master Mason of Creedmoor Masonic Lodge 499 and an Amran Shriner. Ray was an avid hunter and offshore fisherman.



Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Service Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:45 PM at Bible Baptist Church in Creedmoor and at other times at the home.



Memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St. Oxford, NC 27565.



Eakes Funeral in Creedmoor is assisting the Sherron Family. Published in HeraldSun on June 27, 2019