May 29, 1951 - March 20, 2019



Cocoa Beach, FL



Raymond Thomas (Tom) Hardy passed away on March 20, 2019. Born in Latrobe, PA in 1951, Tom grew up in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and lived in a number of places, most recently Athens, GA. Tom's intention was to retire and surf the rest of his days in Cocoa Beach, FL, but as John Lennon said, "Life is what happens while you're busy making other plans."



Following high school, he graduated from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale with an AA degree in Advertising Design. During this time, he also joined the Air Force Reserve and served for 6 years. Following several years working in advertising, Tom worked for a number of years in his father's business, Fort Lauderdale Produce.



Tom is survived by his parents, Ray and Jill Hardy of Durham NC, his daughters Erin Hardy and Robin Wolf-Hardy, his son Beck Wolf-Hardy, his brothers Scott and Doug Hardy, and his dear friends Jim Harris, Mark Lamoreaux, and Eva Scardina-Keele.



Tom viewed life as a gift, and although his own ended sooner than he would have liked, he was grateful for the time he had and the lives he touched. If he had a life lesson he'd like the rest of us to follow, it would absolutely be the way he lived his own life, "Be nice. To everyone. Every time."



Arrangements locally were handled by the North Carolina Cremation Society. The family cannot provide enough thanks for the compassionate care provided by Lilies of Hope and Duke Homecare and Hospice – they were truly a blessing.



Tom's remains will go to Florida to catch one last wave. No services will be held, although a celebration of life will be held in Athens at a future date.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019