Raymond Lee Penny
Raymond "Ray" Lee Penny

Durham

Raymond "Ray" Lee Penny, 54, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Germany, the son of the late James Larry Penny and the late Bennie Lee Lloyd Penny. Mr. Penny was a Supervisor at Biomarieux.

Mr. Penny is survived by his wife of 16 years, Amy Pruitt Penny; sister, Beth Andrews; children, Stephen, Greg, Chris, Elizabeth, Tassia, Kelly, Lori, Jessica, Jaiden; 11 grandchildren; and son-in-laws, Morgan Vaughn and Justin Simpson.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 25th at Edgewood Baptist Church with Pastor David Trump officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
