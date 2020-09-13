Raymond Mitchell Hales
Durham
Raymond Mitchell Hales, 68, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Claude McDonald Hales and Carolyn Goodrich Hales.
Raymond, a lifelong Durham resident, graduated from Northern High in 1969. As owner and operator of Hales Construction for 47 years, he took pride in his work and enjoyed helping others. Raymond loved his daughters and 2 dogs, golfing at Willowhaven, and enjoying every moment of fun in life. He departed this world two days before his 22nd wedding anniversary to his wife, Kelly, who took such amazing care of him, and was by his side until the very end. He was truly the friendliest and most outgoing man who will be missed by many.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Kelly Johnson Hales; daughters, Rachel Hales Stempler (Matt), Calla Hales Hood (Dave); grandchildren, Ellie Stempler, Charlie Stempler, Wren Hood; brother, Cheney Hales (Diana); in-laws, John and Delinda Johnson; brother-in-law, Scott Johnson (Angela); and nephew, Jonathan Johnson
A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Animal Protection Society of Durham: 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.