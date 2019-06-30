Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387

Raymond Penny

Raymond Penny Obituary
Raymond Wayne Penny

May 15, 1937 - May 26, 2019

Durham

R. Wayne Penny died Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Wayne was born to John Raymond and Alva Powell Penny on May 15, 1937, in Wake County.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia and Michelle, and sons Michael and Bobby.

A private memorial was held on June 22 at the Penny family home.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Bobbie Lou Penny, David and Carolyn Taylor, Emmitt McGhee, and Kenny Case for their kindness and devoted friendship. A special thanks to the staff at PruittHealth-Carolina Point for their attention and care.

The Penny Family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC. Please leave condolences at www.hallwynne.com. See obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on June 30, 2019
