April 17, 1937-June 30, 2019



Durham



Raymond Milton Proctor, 82, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Mr. Proctor was born April 17, 1937 to Raymond and Gladys Proctor in Durham, NC. Ray enjoyed road trips with his wife, Faye, and served his family and his community in various ways. He was a NASCAR fan and loved classic cars, especially 1955 Chevrolets. Ray was a former member of Cedar Fork Baptist Church before joining Apex Baptist Church. He would often gather with friends at Your House Restaurant and also spent many hours mowing grass and keeping the family property beautiful. He will be lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate to know him.



Mr. Proctor is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Proctor; and his sister, Martha Best. He is survived by his wife, Faye, and extended family members.



A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Fred Williams.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Durham Rescue Mission at PO Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703, or Duke Family Support Program #3910194 at Center for Aging Family Support Program Attn: Lynda Heaney at 710 West Main Street, Suite 200 Durham, NC 27701. Published in HeraldSun on July 3, 2019