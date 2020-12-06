1/1
Reba H. Beavers
November 29, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Reba H. Beavers, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. Born in South Boston, Virginia, the daughter of the late Emma Grey Meeler, step-daughter of the late James Clyde Meeler Sr., and granddaughter of the late Ida and Otis Frazier Sr.
Reba graduated from Watts Nursing School in 1968 as a RN. She worked at Watts Hospital, Durham County General, Durham and Duke Regional Hospital for 43 years. She was still working part-time at Duke Regional as an Operations Administrator. Reba was a member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church in Durham. She and her husband, Joe went on a lot of trips with the Duke Blue Devils Basketball and Football teams.
Reba is survived by her husband, Joe Beavers; sister, Sarah Comer and husband David; brother, Jim Meeler and wife Carmen; uncle, Earl Frazier and wife Margaret; brother and sister-in-laws, Tom and Betty Beavers; and lots of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church: 927 W. Trinity Ave., Durham, N.C. 27701.
Many thanks go out to the Doctors and Nurses at Duke Regional who tried to save her life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held sometime later.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.


Published in The Herald Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
