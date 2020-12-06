Reba H. Beavers
November 29, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Reba H. Beavers, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. Born in South Boston, Virginia, the daughter of the late Emma Grey Meeler, step-daughter of the late James Clyde Meeler Sr., and granddaughter of the late Ida and Otis Frazier Sr.
Reba graduated from Watts Nursing School in 1968 as a RN. She worked at Watts Hospital, Durham County General, Durham and Duke Regional Hospital for 43 years. She was still working part-time at Duke Regional as an Operations Administrator. Reba was a member of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church in Durham. She and her husband, Joe went on a lot of trips with the Duke Blue Devils Basketball and Football teams.
Reba is survived by her husband, Joe Beavers; sister, Sarah Comer and husband David; brother, Jim Meeler and wife Carmen; uncle, Earl Frazier and wife Margaret; brother and sister-in-laws, Tom and Betty Beavers; and lots of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church: 927 W. Trinity Ave., Durham, N.C. 27701.
Many thanks go out to the Doctors and Nurses at Duke Regional who tried to save her life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held sometime later.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.