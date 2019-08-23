Home

Rebecca Ann Owens

Rebecca Ann Owens Obituary
Rebecca Ann Owens

Durham

Rebecca Ann Owens, 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro. She was born in Decorah, IA to the late Kenneth Arnold Jacobson and LaVonne Mary Ann Bersie Jacobson. She was also predecease by her daughter, Tammy Lee Owens.

Ms. Owens is survived by her son, Gary Owens, Jr and wife Leilani Marie; grandchildren, Jacob Owens, Willow Owens, Samuel Owens; brothers, Thomas Jacobson, David Jacobson; and sisters, Cynthia Jacobson, Susan Tade and husband Jim, Margo Geppert and husband Tim.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, 7:00 PM at New Horizon Church.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 23, 2019
