Rebecca Anne Cash Balltzglier
1937 - 2020
Rebecca Anne Cash Balltzglier

November 8, 1937 - June 4, 2020

Durham

Rebecca Anne Cash Balltzglier, 82, of Durham, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Born in Durham County, Mrs. Balltzglier was the daughter of the late Arthur Linwood and Hazel Regan Cash and mother of the late Charles "Chuck" Smith and Victoria Kaye "Torrie" Gunter. Mrs. Balltzglier worked for Colvin Veterinary Hospital in Durham for 32 years. She loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, fishing and cooking. She loved her family and taking care of others.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Balltzglier is survived by her son, Greg Smith and wife Pat, of Leasburg; one sister, Susan Doubek, of Durham; five grandchildren, Matt Smith, Abi Smith, Brad Dean, Dusty Jacobs and Nikki Wingate; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Skylar and Britt; one nephew Eric McDuffie, wife Michele, Aiden Kehoe and Devin Kehoe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
