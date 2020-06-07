Rebecca Anne Cash Balltzglier
November 8, 1937 - June 4, 2020
Durham
Rebecca Anne Cash Balltzglier, 82, of Durham, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born in Durham County, Mrs. Balltzglier was the daughter of the late Arthur Linwood and Hazel Regan Cash and mother of the late Charles "Chuck" Smith and Victoria Kaye "Torrie" Gunter. Mrs. Balltzglier worked for Colvin Veterinary Hospital in Durham for 32 years. She loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, fishing and cooking. She loved her family and taking care of others.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Balltzglier is survived by her son, Greg Smith and wife Pat, of Leasburg; one sister, Susan Doubek, of Durham; five grandchildren, Matt Smith, Abi Smith, Brad Dean, Dusty Jacobs and Nikki Wingate; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Skylar and Britt; one nephew Eric McDuffie, wife Michele, Aiden Kehoe and Devin Kehoe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
November 8, 1937 - June 4, 2020
Durham
Rebecca Anne Cash Balltzglier, 82, of Durham, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born in Durham County, Mrs. Balltzglier was the daughter of the late Arthur Linwood and Hazel Regan Cash and mother of the late Charles "Chuck" Smith and Victoria Kaye "Torrie" Gunter. Mrs. Balltzglier worked for Colvin Veterinary Hospital in Durham for 32 years. She loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, fishing and cooking. She loved her family and taking care of others.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Balltzglier is survived by her son, Greg Smith and wife Pat, of Leasburg; one sister, Susan Doubek, of Durham; five grandchildren, Matt Smith, Abi Smith, Brad Dean, Dusty Jacobs and Nikki Wingate; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Skylar and Britt; one nephew Eric McDuffie, wife Michele, Aiden Kehoe and Devin Kehoe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.