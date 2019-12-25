|
Rebekah "Bekah" Marie Buehrle
Durham
Rebekah "Bekah" Marie Buehrle, 44, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the beloved daughter of Douglas and Laura Buehrle. In addition to her parents, Bekah is survived by her brother, Matthew Buehrle (Naomi); nephews, Samuel, Benjamin and Luke Buehrle; and nieces, Anna and Eve Buehrle. She was dearly loved by a grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, and cherished friends.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to : P.O. box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Lifesong for Orphans: P.O. Box 40, Gridley, IL 61744.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 25, 2019