Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224

Rebekah M. Buehrle

Rebekah M. Buehrle Obituary
Rebekah "Bekah" Marie Buehrle

Durham

Rebekah "Bekah" Marie Buehrle, 44, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the beloved daughter of Douglas and Laura Buehrle. In addition to her parents, Bekah is survived by her brother, Matthew Buehrle (Naomi); nephews, Samuel, Benjamin and Luke Buehrle; and nieces, Anna and Eve Buehrle. She was dearly loved by a grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, and cherished friends.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to : P.O. box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Lifesong for Orphans: P.O. Box 40, Gridley, IL 61744.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 25, 2019
