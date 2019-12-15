|
Reginald Ronald Rohadfox
May 18, 1970 - December 11, 2019
Atlanta, Ga
It is with great sadness that the family of Reginald Ronald Rohadfox announces his passing, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 49 years. Reginald is survived by his two children; Regina and Reginald; two brothers, Renwick (Brenda), Roderick (Sharon); one sister, Joy (Rick).
Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 NC-55, Durham, NC. Arrangements by: Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Durham, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019