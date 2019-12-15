Home

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
2608 NC-55
Durham, NC
Reginald Rohadfox


1970 - 2019
Reginald Rohadfox Obituary
Reginald Ronald Rohadfox

May 18, 1970 - December 11, 2019

Atlanta, Ga

It is with great sadness that the family of Reginald Ronald Rohadfox announces his passing, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 49 years. Reginald is survived by his two children; Regina and Reginald; two brothers, Renwick (Brenda), Roderick (Sharon); one sister, Joy (Rick).

Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 NC-55, Durham, NC. Arrangements by: Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Durham, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 15, 2019
