Reginald Spaulding



Tacoma, WA



Reginald Spaulding, affectionately known as "Reggie", was born in Durham, NC on October 6, 1935. He graduated from North Carolina Central University. He served in the Army, and after being stationed in Tacoma, WA, he remained in his adopted home. Reggie served as a teacher and librarian throughout the Tacoma School District for 45 years, retiring from Larchmont Elementary School in 2012. He had a love of learning and books; often giving books to his then young nephews and nieces for holidays and special occasions. He had flair and a signature style, frequently sporting a hat or special necktie given to him by his niece from Durham.



Reggie was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and thoroughly enjoyed singing in the choir. He passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2019. He was well loved throughout Tacoma and will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Reggie was preceded in death by his parents, Fuller and Reba Spaulding, and a niece, Barbara Edwards. He is survived by two sisters, Gloria Hill and Barbara Hayes; nieces and nephews, Willa Richardson, Tanya Spaulding-Smeltz, Roland Hayes, John Hayes, Reba Warren; beloved cousins, great nephews, great nieces; close friends, Danny, Lady Elin, Lori, Melinda, Diane, KC, and many others.



A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 310 N. K Street, Tacoma, WA. Burial will take place at Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood, WA.