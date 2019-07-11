Rhudell Cleo Ballard



December 30, 1926-July 9, 2019



Durham



Mrs. Rhudell Cleo Hopkins Ballard, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Mrs. Ballard was born December 30, 1926 to Lloyd and Ella Hopkins in Durham, NC. She was a true caregiver and supported her loving husband, RH, in his devotion to the fire department. Rhudell was active with the Bethesda United Methodist Church and supported their fundraising, while also supporting the Durham Rescue Mission. Mrs. Ballard retired from GTE and then assisted her daughter Tena with her catering business, Beary Special Occasions, for weddings and receptions. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.



Mrs. Ballard is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Rutledge H. "R.H." Ballard; son, Robert E. "Bob" Ladd; daughter, Tena Ladd Pipkins. She is survived by her grandchildren, Angela Ladd Smith (Rodney), Kristi Ladd White (Erick), Jennifer Ladd Watt (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Krystle Watson, Zakkary Smith, Kayley Rose Smith, Addison Grace McBride; great great-grandchildren, Kelsey Hawkins, and Chloe Heather Lynn Denby.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Hugh O'Shields. Pallbearers Austin Norton, Nicholas Norton, Winston Norton, Jony Utley, Jay Utley, Jimy Utley, and Dewayne Brinkley. Honorary pallbearers Jerry Hackney, Marvin Utley, and Lou Utley. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to the Durham Rescue Mission at PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.



The family would like to thank the following caregivers: The Native American Angels, Susan and Marlene; caregivers Tina Hagler and Grace Parrish; and Duke Hospice for their loving support. Published in HeraldSun on July 11, 2019