Richard Arthur Burns
54 yrs
Cary, NC
Richard Arthur Burns 54 of Cary, NC passed away on Sept 28, 2019.
Rich was born in Durham, NC., to the late Richard Octave Burns and Francesca Ribitsch Burns.
He was a graduate of Charles E. Jordan High School and the University of South Carolina. Rich became an entrepreneur and later an Insurance Broker. He was an avid Duke fan, had a passion for poker, golf and cooking.
Rich is survived by his wife Lisa Marie (Weber) Burns; his mother; two sisters, Megan Burns of Charlotte and Deirdre Burns of Madison, WI; a brother Matthew Burns of Durham; and one niece Eliza Omohundro of Madison WI.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Wake Memorial Park, Saturday Oct 5th.
Published in HeraldSun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019