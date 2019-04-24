|
|
Richard Butler
Durham
The passing of Mr. Richard Butler on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is being announced by his devoted wife Vanessa Butler.
A homegoing celebration has been scheduled for 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, NC 27707. At one hour prior to the service, the family will be available to greet friends.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 24, 2019