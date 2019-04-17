Services Watts Street Baptist Church 800 Watts St Durham, NC 27701 Service 11:00 AM Watts Street Baptist Church Richard Chorley

January 25, 1940 - April 14, 2019



Burlington



Richard Chorley was born in Cortland, NY, the son of Francis and Ruth Chorley. His sister, Sara Chorley Saunders, was born two years later. He was raised in Norwich, NY and graduated from Norwich High School in 1958.



As a young man, he studied piano, violin, viola and organ, and while in high school, he was the organist at the First Baptist Church in Norwich.



A year after graduating from Kalamazoo College in 1962 with a major in Music, he married Virginia Lee Batts on August 24, 1963.



He was ordained at First Baptist Church in Norwich, NY in June 1965 and graduated from Andover Newton Theological School in 1966.



During his career, he served as Organist and Choir Director at Central Congregational Church in Middleboro, MA; Minister of Christian Education and Music at First Baptist Church in Keene, NH and at First Baptist Church in Kalamazoo, MI. In 1979 he accepted the call to join the staff of the Watts Street Baptist Church, a position he held until 2002.



Dick served the Watts Street congregation in many ways for many years. He worked with children, youth and adults. He began the All Ages Beach Retreat and founded the Men's Breakfast. For many years, he and Ginny served at and then coordinated the annual Christmas Love Feast, even bringing his childhood space-age lamp to light the darkened hallways for the servers. He coordinated numerous mission trips to, among other places, Washington DC and Robbins TN. After retirement, Dick sang in the Chancel Choir and often substituted as organist, pianist and guest preacher.



Dick was one of the founders of Durham's Habitat for Humanity. He served as the President of the Board from 1986-1990. After retirement, he worked as its Congregational Relations Coordinator. He was honored to have a street in Durham named after him in recognition of his work with Habitat.



After retirement, Dick learned how to play the trombone. He played in the New Horizons Concert and Swing Bands as well as the Rusty Pipes at Croasdaile Village. Upon moving to Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, he joined the band at Elon University Wind Ensemble.



Richard was a generous, genuine, and sincere, kind person. He had a gift of making connections with people and an encyclopedic memory of friends and places from years ago. He delighted in family near and far.



Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Lee Batts Chorley, and his three children, Heather Chorley (Fred), Kevin Chorley (Mary) and Susan Chorley, as well as three grandchildren, Isla and Maevis Elkins and Franz Criscione.



Services will be held at Watts Street Baptist Church on Friday, April 19th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Watts Street Baptist Church Youth Fund or Habitat for Humanity of Durham. Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2019