Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens

Richard Dean Cook


1941 - 2019
Richard Dean Cook Obituary
Richard Dean Cook

January 5, 1941-July 15, 2019

Timberlake

TIMBERLAKE- Mr. Richard Dean Cook, 78, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

Mr. Cook was born January 5, 1941 to Arthur and Marian Cook in Parkers Landing, PA. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Cook was employed with Owens Illinois and later retired from Anchor Glass in Bonaire, GA. Richard was married to his loving wife, Frances, for 56 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Cook is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marian Cook; and brother, Jim Cook. He is survived by his wife, Frances; daughters, Karen Cook Perry (Joel) of Timberlake, NC, and Connie Ann Douglas (Jeff) of Raleigh, NC; brother, Bruce Cook of Seneca, PA; grandchildren, Conner and Caroline Douglas; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Hugh O'Shields. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or The , at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 17, 2019
