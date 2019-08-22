|
Richard B. Howell "Rick"
Bahama
Mr. Richard Benjamin Howell was born on January 22, 1938 affectionately known as "Rick" passed July 26th.
He was an X-Ray Technician for Lincoln Hospital and retired from the Veterans Administration on Durham, NC. Also retired from Durham public school system.
He is lovingly survived by his caring and devoted wife: Jacqueline Noble Howell; three children: Richard B. Howell, Jr. (Olympia), Beverly Howell Cathey (Eddie) and LaChandra Howell Teye (Theodore); two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Professional services entrusted to and provided by Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 22, 2019