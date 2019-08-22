Home

Richard Howell


1938 - 2019
Richard Howell Obituary
Richard B. Howell "Rick"

Bahama

Mr. Richard Benjamin Howell was born on January 22, 1938 affectionately known as "Rick" passed July 26th.

He was an X-Ray Technician for Lincoln Hospital and retired from the Veterans Administration on Durham, NC. Also retired from Durham public school system.

He is lovingly survived by his caring and devoted wife: Jacqueline Noble Howell; three children: Richard B. Howell, Jr. (Olympia), Beverly Howell Cathey (Eddie) and LaChandra Howell Teye (Theodore); two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 22, 2019
